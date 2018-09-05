Backstage Update On Nia Jax's WWE Status, Triple H - Mick Foley RAW Promo, Kairi Sane - Boss & Hug

- Above is video of WWE NXT Women's Champion Kairi Sane with former NXT Women's Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley in Osaka, Japan this past weekend. The Osaka live event saw Sane, Banks and Bayley defeat The Riott Squad.

- Nia Jax has been training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week, according to PWInsider. We now know that Jax has been out of action with a leg injury as of late. She has been doing physical therapy on her leg at the Performance Center.

- Below is a promo for Monday's RAW with appearances by Triple H and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, plus tag team action with Natalya and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Alexa Bliss and Alicia Fox.