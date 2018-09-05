The Shield Video From Japan, The Miz Dedicates Ceremonial First Pitch (Photo, Video), WWE Stock Down

- Above is video of The Shield (Dean Ambrose, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns) greeting fans after the weekend live event in Osaka, Japan.

- WWE stock was down 3.03% today, closing at $86.06 per share. Today's high was $88.66 and the low was $84.64.

- The Miz and Maryse were in attendance for today's MLB game between the Cleveland Indians and the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The Miz threw out the ceremonial first pitch for the game, which was won by the hometown team. Miz tweeted the following and dedicated the pitch to daughter Monroe Sky:

Today's first pitch is dedicated to my daughter @MonroeMizanin as Roger Dorn would say "Strike this moth...oh wait, no more swearing. Let's put it this way only a strike will do. Oh and no pressure @CKluber pitching today. LETS GO @Indians pic.twitter.com/lDUcGXWSk6 — The Miz (@mikethemiz) September 5, 2018