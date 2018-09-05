Wrestling Inc.

The Shield Video From Japan, The Miz Dedicates Ceremonial First Pitch (Photo, Video), WWE Stock Down

By Marc Middleton | September 05, 2018

- Above is video of The Shield (Dean Ambrose, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns) greeting fans after the weekend live event in Osaka, Japan.

- WWE stock was down 3.03% today, closing at $86.06 per share. Today's high was $88.66 and the low was $84.64.

The Miz Explains Why He Chose Adult Store Parking Lot For His
See Also
The Miz Explains Why He Chose Adult Store Parking Lot For His "First Date" With Maryse

- The Miz and Maryse were in attendance for today's MLB game between the Cleveland Indians and the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The Miz threw out the ceremonial first pitch for the game, which was won by the hometown team. Miz tweeted the following and dedicated the pitch to daughter Monroe Sky:



Related Articles

Comments

Recent

"All In" Results

Most Popular

Back To Top