WWE Asks Fans About Indie Promotions And Airing Live Events, Potential WWE Network Projects Revealed

WWE Network News has details on a new WWE Fan Council Survey that gives a look at potential content coming to the service in the future.

The survey included a poll that asked fans about what other wrestling promotions they watch. This is not the first time a WWE survey asked about other promotions. They asked about Ring of Honor, TNA/Impact Wrestling, Lucha Underground, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, New Japan Pro Wrestling or other. They also included an option that said, "I do not watch any other wrestling promotions."

The survey also asked about interest in seeing regular live events "without commentary or stories leading into the event" on the WWE Network. They also asked about interest in special events like the WWE Starrcade show that aired in November 2017.

WWE also asked fans if they would be more likely to watch the main WWE NXT series each week if it were to air live. In an interesting question, they asked about fans being interested in seeing the new NXT UK series. This is worth noting because the series has already started taping. The survey provided this description of the series:

"The hottest young talent on the United Kingdom scene collide on WWE NXT UK. Featuring WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne, Mustache Mountain, Rhea Ripley, and more amazing Superstars, this is the place to see the most exciting performers from England, Ireland, Scotland and beyond."

WWE also asked fans about several potential original series that could air on the WWE Network. Below are the ideas that were mentioned, courtesy of WWE Network News: