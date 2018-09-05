WWE NXT Results (9/5): Velveteen Dream Takes On Johnny Gargano, Kairi Sane In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of WWE NXT beginning at 8pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the REFRESH button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

Kassius Ohno vs. Kona Reeves

Reeves stalls a bit and then taunts Ohno and gets popped in the face for that. Ohno with a knee drop to the forehead, Reeves catches him with a back elbow, double ax handle off the top rope, cover, two. Reeves tries for the Hawaiian drop, counter, rolling elbow, pin, and this match is already done.

Kona expects nothing but the finest... so @KassiusOhno just gave him one fine KO. pic.twitter.com/41spFKKcjk — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) September 6, 2018

Winner: Kassius Ohno via Pinfall

- Post-match, Ohno said when he came to NXT there was so much buzz, until there wasn't. He says he became an afterthought. It initially bothered him, but now he gets it, there's always going to be someone new or someone with buzz. Ohno says he will be right here to welcome them and knock them to the back of the line.

Forgotten Sons (Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler with Jaxson Ryker) vs. Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins)

Ford immediately gets taken down by Blake, Dawkins tags in Dawkins, they end up dumping out both Cutler and Blake. Ford takes a quick sip from his cup and flies over the top rope to clear out both opponents. Cutler is tossed back in the ring and Dawkins goes right to work on him. Ford tagged back in and hits an arm drag. Cutler with some big forearms, Blake is tagged in and hits a massive lariat. Black with a springboard knee on Ford's shoulder.

Cutler tagged in, double neckbreaker, pin, two. Blake back in, leg drop on the apron, Ford really needs to get a tag here. He finally gets to Dawkins who hits multiple punches on both opponents, dropkick, throws Cutler over the top rope, running spinning splash in the corner, but Cutler yanks him to the and sends him into the steps. Ford gets a big kick on Cutler. DDT by Ford in the ring. Suddenly, two masked men show up on the outside (it's The Mighty) and try to steal the Street Profits cups! Ryker with a big clothesline on Ford, tosses him back in, foot stomp/inverted DDT on Ford and that will do it. Cutler is a bit bloodied up in the face after this match.

Winners: Forgotten Sons via Pinfall

- Regal's Office, Heavy Machinery are in there and Otis thinks this is about breaking the WWE Performance Center toilet. Tucker tells him this meeting isn't about that. Regal just asks what they know about Black getting attacked in the parking lot. Tucker says the only thing they saw that the video didn't show was Ciampa was near Aleister Black's body, but that's all they got.

A stunning confession from @WWEDozovic. All I ask is that this man be given a second chance after he pays his debt to society. pic.twitter.com/tuqfs29qnh — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) September 6, 2018

- Last week, NXT North American Champion Ricochet and NXT UK Champion Pete Dunne argue after losing their tag match against Undisputed Era. Ricochet and Dunne bicker about who's the better wrestler, Dunne notes just how long he's been champion, but Ricochet says there's only one like him. In two weeks, it will be Ricochet vs. Dunne in a title vs. title match.

- Vignette for War Raiders who say the era of undisputed is about to end.

- Kairi Sane heads out to the stage and opens up a wooden treasure box that has her NXT Women's Championship in it. Sane then tosses some coins out to the crowd as she makes her way to the ring.

Kairi Sane vs. Trish Adora (Non-Title Match)

Crowd with a "Kairi!" chant to get things going. Sane trying to use her speed, avoids a foot stomp, hits a spinning neckbreaker, cover, two. Sane goes right into a stretch muffler, but Adora quickly gets to the bottom rope for the break. Double foot stomp as she bounces off the bottom rope, cover, two. Sane with a spinning back fist, sliding elbow into the corner, she heads up to the top and nails the insane elbow. Cover and she picks up the easy victory.

Winner: Kairi Sane via Pinfall

- Post-match, Shayna Baszler heads out and knocks over Sane's treasure chest. She says Sane should enjoy her pirate fantasy while she can, because she's getting that rematch very soon. Baszler gets in the ring and the two start brawling. Baszler knocks Sane down, but the champion gets back up, she blocks Baszler's strikes and lands some of her own. Spinning backfast, spear, and Baszler heads back up the ramp.

- Random location, NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa says the reason he hasn't been back to Full Sail is because he doesn't have a number one contender with Black and Gargano gone. He continues that he's the best sports entertainer of all-time and films himself on his own time because he has no desire to hear from any of the fans. He is not the voice of the voiceless. Ciampa says there's only a few out there that really hear him and he says to follow the lead of Ciampa.

- Regal's office, Lars Sullivan says he is medically cleared to return to action. Regal says Sullivan has motive and is a culprit in Black's attack. They asked him why he was in the parking lot, Sullivan says he was there for Black, but he was too late after hearing Black yell. By the time he got there he saw the Undisputed Era head off in a car and Black was already knocked out. Sullivan said if he did it, Regal would have found him standing over Black's body...just ask EC3. Regal then says speaking of that next week it will be Sullivan vs. EC3.

Velveteen Dream vs. Johnny Gargano

Gargano wrestling a much more aggressive style against Dream as the crowd starts up a "Johnny Failure/Johnny Wrestling" chant. Both wrestlers end up on the floor, Gargano throws his opponent into the apron, pulls at his hair, and hits a big chop. Gargano tosses Dream back into the ring, Dream finally gets some offense in and stomps away at grounded Gargano.

Gargano turns things around and lights up Dream's chest with some chops, but Gargano gets launched into the corner. Neckbreaker by Dream, cover, two-count. Dream continues to work over Gargano, kick to the back of the leg, sleeper hold in the middle of the ring. Gargano fights out of it and the two throw back and forth shots until Dream heads to the second rope, leaps, Gargano catches him, Dream tries for the twisting DDT, but Gargano reverses it and plants Dream. Gargano with a hurricanrana off the second rope, step-up enziguri, hits a slingshot spear, cover, two.

The Dream appreciates the heads up. pic.twitter.com/KbMPwKeWer — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) September 6, 2018

Both end up on the apron, superkick on the apron that sends Dream to the floor and Gargano follows it up with a cannonball senton. Back in the ring, Gargano with a kick, misses, fameasser by Dream, cover, two. Dream with a roll-through, multiple counters and roll-up. Dream with a boot to the face, Gargano with a discus clothesline, cover two. Hard to keep up with these two going back and forth with attacks and counters. Crowd with a "This is awesome!" chant. Both on the apron, kicks and punches being thrown until they end up on the floor, Dream throws him into the steps, get him right back in the ring, twisting DDT, cover, Gargano kicks out! Crowd really into this one. Dream continues to work over Gargano's knee. Gargano on the apron, gets superkicked, Dream heads to the top rope and looks for the elbow, Gargano moves out of the way and hits a suicide dive to the outside.

He gets the Gargano Lock applied on the outside, but it's no good out there. Gargano gets back in the ring and Dream is almost counted out. Gargano looks for the draping DDT like Ciampa, Dream fights it off, Gargano with a superkick. Gargano then looks to do the same draping DDT down to the floor. He looks a bit crazy, but then realizes that's going too far. He goes over to a Gargano fan for a moment to compose himself, then gets back in the ring. Dream yells "You're a failure!" at Gargano, who gets mad again. He looks for the running knee, counter into the dream valley driver, pin, 1-2-3! Great match!

Winner: Velveteen Dream via Pinfall

- Post-match, crowd with another "Johnny Failure/Johnny Wrestling" chant. Rather than walking up the ramp, a dejected Gargano heads out off to the side. Some of the crowd with a "Hey, hey, hey, goodbye!" chant, others with a "Johnny!" chant.