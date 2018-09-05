Jeremy Borash Interviews Tegan Nox (Video), WWE Stars Nominated For Awards, Natalya On Kevin Owens

- Above is new video of Jeremy Borash talking to WWE NXT Superstar Tegan Nox about her Mae Young Classic match with Zatara that airs tonight.

"It's incredible, I'm still speechless," Nox said. "It's been a year in the making and tonight I get to finally show everybody in the WWE Universe exactly what Tegan Nox is all about."

Nox also gives props to Zatara and says her shiny 2018 will only continue to get shinier. Regarding people saying she is their pick to win the tournament, Nox admits there is some pressure but says everything she's done is for this moment and nothing will stop her. Nox says you will have to physically stop her from walking to take this away from her because 2018 is the year of Nox.

- WWE announced the following on Superstars being nominated for People's Choice Awards:

Raw, John Cena, Nikki Bella, The Rock and Nia Jax nominated for 2018 People's Choice Awards WWE will be well-represented at the 2018 People's Choice Awards, with John Cena, Nikki Bella, The Rock, Nia Jax and Monday Night Raw itself garnering seven total nominations. Cena is up for Comedy Movie Star of 2018 off the strength of his performance in "Blockers," while Raw is up for consideration in The Show of 2018 category, competing against the likes of "Saturday Night Live," "The Walking Dead," "This Is Us" and "13 Reasons Why." Nikki is in the running for Competition Contestant of 2018 (for "Dancing With the Stars") and Reality TV Star of 2018 (for "Total Bellas"). Nia, who made body positivity the cornerstone of her Raw Women's Title reign, will contend for Game Changer of 2018 in a category that pits her against trailblazers such as LeBron James, Colin Kaepernick, Aly Raisman and Adam Rippon. The Rock is nominated in two categories, Male Movie Star of 2018 and Action Movie Star of 2018 for his roles in "Skyscraper" and "Rampage," respectively. To cast your ballots, head to pca.eonline.com or social media, where Facebook users can post publicly or privately with one category hashtag, one corresponding nominee hashtag and #PCAs. Twitter users can send a public tweet or retweet with a category hashtag, corresponding nominee hashtag and #PCAs. Head to the People's Choice Twitter account as they roll out the nominees for the specific hashtags to use. The window for the preliminary round closes at 11:59 p.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 14, at which point the top five nominees will advance to the final round. That voting window runs through Monday, Sept. 24, through Friday, Oct. 19. The People's Choice Awards will air for the first time on E! Sunday, Nov. 11, at 9 ET/6 PT with a live red-carpet special airing at 7 ET/4 PT.

Natalya tweeted the following on teaming up with Kevin Owens for season 2 of WWE's Mixed Match Challenge: