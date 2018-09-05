Hulk Hogan On If Vince McMahon Gave His Blessing For NWO Reunion, Joining The Bullet Club, "All In"

Hulk Hogan spoke with Sports Illustrated's Extra Mustard section about the upcoming nWo "Too Sweet" event, Bullet Club, and the success of "All In." Here are some of the highlights:

Last weekend's "All In" event:

"They have my support, I'm a huge fan of their work and I'm rooting for them. WWE is the mainstay, they're here forever, but whenever there is competition in the marketplace, especially with a group of guys like Cody Rhodes, the Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega, it just raises the bar with the level of shows and content."

Possibility of working with the Bullet Club:

"I've been keeping an eye on the Bullet Club for the last couple years. Cody has talked to me about maybe doing something with Bullet Club, but those guys are on fire on their own."

The nWo "Too Sweet" event with Scott Hall and Kevin Nash:

"First off, this whole nWo thing has Vince McMahon's blessing. I've heard people say otherwise, but I have a great rapport with Vince, we talked about this, and we're acting under his blessing. The response is incredible, much greater than we expected, especially from people in the U.K. We had over 100,000 responses to the announcement.

"The fans are just so loyal. We're all human, we all make mistakes, and I've made crazy, boneheaded mistakes. I'm not perfect, but I am trying to make a positive impact every day. People have stood by me and stuck with me. I'll never forget that. They know me, they know who I am, and they know how much I love this business—this business is my life. I've got nothing but love in my heart for the fans, I'm forever grateful."

Hogan discussed more about reuniting with Scott Hall and Kevin Nash. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.