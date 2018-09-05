Welcome to our live coverage of WWE's Mae Young Classic. We will be providing live ongoing coverage of tonight's show -- and while we're doing so, you all can chime in with your thoughts in the "Comments" section below. Please make sure to keep the discussion respectful and relevant!

Keep hitting REFRESH on your browser to get the most up-to-date results.

Last Year's Recap

The show kicks off with a quick sizzle reel of last year's Mae Young Classic, with Kairi Sane emerging victorious. We got a brief view of the competitors and got informed that we would be treated to four match-ups tonight. This is Round One of the 2018 Mae Young Classic. Let's get to it!

Women Announcers

Beth Phoenix and Renee Young have made history as the first-ever female announcers in the event.



Zatara vs. Tegan Nox

Originally from Santiago, Chile, Zatara comes to the Mae Young Classic as a veteran of the Lucha Underground. She's been in over 180 matches and has earned titles all throughout South America for her fighting, so she's nothing if not an athlete. She's facing off against South Wales, United Kingdom native Tegan Nox, who was Michael Cole's favorite to win.

The match kicked off strong, with a takedown of Tegan Nox by Zatara. But Nox fought back with two deep arm drags, a head scissors, and a dropkick that sent Zatara flying out of the ring. Nox then invited Zatara to a 6-1-9.