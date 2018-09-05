Sean Waltman On If The Undertaker And Shawn Michaels Will Wrestle Again Following WWE RAW Segment

This past week on Raw featured something that many fans never thought they would see again: Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker in the same ring at the same time. Michaels being on Raw was expected as he had been advertised for weeks, but The Undertaker made a surprise appearance and confronted HBK in advance of Taker's "Last Time Ever" match with Michaels' best friend, Triple H.

Just as the fans were in awe, so was Sean "X-Pac" Waltman. On his the latest episode of XPac 12360, the Kliq member speculated that WWE may be planting the seeds for another showdown between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels.

"It was a magical moment," Waltman said of the Raw segment. "First Shawn comes out, and he can carry something on his own just fine as he kills it on the mic every time... Then Taker comes out and it was the best Taker mic work I've ever seen. It was tremendous, very compelling between those two. I loved it.

"I'm pretty sure, I may be going out on a limb here, but I'm pretty sure this is planting a seed for some kind of Undertaker vs. Shawn [match]. Whether it's a singles or some kind of a tag or triple-threat or something, I see that as a seed being planted."

Waltman then mentioned WrestleMania as the place to where that hypothetical match could take place. He also said that the history between HBK and Taker could be what pulls Michaels out of retirement as opposed to a match against someone new like A.J. Styles.

"It's the history those two have," Waltman stated. "[Michaels] can still go out there and do a lot of the stuff [in the ring that he did before]. But he doesn't want the pressure, I think from talking to him. It's not gonna be Undertaker vs. Shawn at WrestleMania 26, where they had one of the greatest matches ever.

"Shawn going out there with A.J. or somebody, I think that the expectations of that match [would be too high]. It's easier for [Michaels and Taker] to go out there and have a match. They can tell a story, there's so much history. There's just so many reasons why it's better for them to do that."

Unlike many other retired wrestlers, Michaels has resisted the urge to step back into the squared circle as a competitor. His segment on Raw was supposed to further promote The Undertaker's match with Triple H at Super Show-Down, but that match may end up being overshadowed by a potential return to the ring for The Heartbreak Kid.

