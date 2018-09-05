Wrestling Inc.

The Forgotten Sons Arrive In WWE NXT (Video), Lars Sullivan Match Set, Kairi Sane's Treasure Chest

By Marc Middleton | September 05, 2018

- Tonight's WWE NXT episode saw The Forgotten Sons pick up a win over The Street Profits. Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler worked the match while Jaxson Ryker watched from ringside. Above is video from the match, which saw interference from The Mighty.

- Lars Sullivan vs. Raul Mendoza has been announced for next Wednesday's NXT episode.

- Below is a look at the treasure chest NXT Women's Champion Kairi Sane used for her entrance on this week's NXT episode. Sane defeated Trish Adora in a non-title match. There was a post-match brawl with former champion Shayna Baszler, who acknowledged her rematch clause for a future title match.


