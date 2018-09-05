Toni Storm Status Update, Big WWE NXT Title Match Announced, WWE Hall Of Famer Visits NXT (Video)

- Above is new video of WWE Hall of Famer Afa visiting the recent WWE NXT tapings, Triple H, the WWE Performance Center coaches and his protege, Kona Reeves. Terry Taylor, WWE Hall of Famer Larry Zbyszko and others also appear in the video. Reeves lost to Kassius Ohno on this week's NXT episode.

- WWE has officially announced the first-ever NXT champion vs. champion match between WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and NXT North American Champion Ricochet for the September 19 episode. Both titles will be on the line.

- PROGRESS Wrestling has confirmed that NXT UK Superstar Toni Storm will be cleared to return to the ring in time for their big September 30 event from the SSE Arena in Wembley, London, England. She will face Jinny and Millie McKenzie in a Triple Threat. Storm suffered an undisclosed injury at the NXT UK TV tapings in Birmingham, England on August 26 during the NXT UK Women's Title tournament.