Nia Jax On What She Asked Of The Rock Before WWE Tryout, How Sports Helped Her Love Her Body, More

Nia Jax recently spoke with Yahoo to promote her weekend appearance with The Bella Twins at theCURVYcon in New York City. The WWE Superstars will appear as keynote speakers at a panel on Saturday, titled "Body Positive Besties: Supporting Each Other in Our Journey." The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

Living the dream with WWE:

"I'm living a dream. It sounds cliché, but I am. I get to go out there and truly be myself and show young girls, 'Look, I can be whatever I want to be. It doesn't matter my size, or what I look like, or what people think of me. If I put my mind to it, and I work really hard, I can do this. I can do whatever I want.'"

How sports helped her love her body:

"Sports helped me become super, super confident in my body growing up, especially in my high school and college careers. I wasn't going to be a hot prom chick that everyone wanted to go on dates with, but I was a stellar athlete. Yeah, I was a bigger taller girl but I could kill it on the basketball court and was unstoppable on the volleyball court. That gave me my confidence, knowing that my body had its purpose."

What she asked of cousin The Rock before her first WWE tryout and what she thought when she arrived to the camp:

"I specifically asked him, 'Please make sure that nobody knows we're related.' I wanted to go in and have a fair shot."



"Every girl had makeup, hair done. I was like, Oh my gosh, I'm not going to get signed. I thought for sure they'd laugh me out of the building."

WWE coaches telling her she was their top pick after the first day of the three-day camp:

"I was like, Are you kidding me!? I didn't realize that me being so different and me having the confidence in myself shined through to them, [enough] for them to be like, Look, we need somebody like you."

Source: Yahoo