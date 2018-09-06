Rey Mysterio Says He's Waiting For WWE To Give Him A Return Date

On the latest episode of The Jim Ross Report, WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross welcomed lucha libre legend Rey Mysterio to the podcast. Among many other things, Mysterio talked about impending return to WWE as well as his landmark 2018, working spots for WWE, NJPW, and independent promotions around the world.

On the subject of possibly returning to WWE, Mysterio said that talks about another run at Titan Tower began as the two sides negotiated Mysterio's surprise Royal Rumble appearance. Apparently, they are still going back and forth on a return date and 'The King Of Lucha Libre' will continue taking outside bookings until a return date is decided upon.

"We started off with an anonymous call in January [about] coming back for the [Royal] Rumble, which was a big surprise to the fans because every time I go to a signing they say, 'damn, Rey, I did not expect to see you there,' so I guess that started off the whole conversation about possibly making a return. We're still in the mix of it. We've been going back and forth, talking about possibly returning this month and then this month, so the longer it extends, the more I get work outside. That's my bread and butter. That's what I do for a living. I'm just waiting for them to say, 'now'." Mysterio explained, "when they say, 'now,' if the time is right, let's go!"

See Also Rey Mysterio Says He Wants To End His Career In WWE

With respect to Mysterio's historic 2018, which has already included being a surprise entrant at WWE Royal Rumble, working The Greatest Royal Rumble, debuting for NJPW at Dominion, and main eventing All In, 'The Master Of The 619' pointed out the year is not over yet.

"I think God put me in the position to be where I'm at now." Mysterio continued, "I've been very blessed throughout my [pro wrestling] career, J.R. and to be able to start off the year with the Rumble, unexpected, and then moving onto The Greatest Royal Rumble, and then, still for the first time doing my show in New Japan, which that was checked off my bucket list. I've never been there before and I was very excited and pleased to go for the first time. And the year's not over yet. All In, last [Saturday], it was history. I just felt I've been at the right place at the right time."

Check out the interview here. If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit The Jim Ross Report with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Source: The Jim Ross Report