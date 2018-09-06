Conor McGregor's Coach Talks Retirement, Daniel Cormier Responds To Jon Jones, UFC 228 Embedded

- Go behind the scenes in the first episode of UFC 228 Embedded with welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, challenger Darren Till, female flyweight champion Nicco Montano and challenger Valentina Shevchenko. The four are all set to be part of Saturday's card from Dallas live on pay-per-view.

Shevchenko gets in some training in Houston before showing one of her other passions, while Montano heads to Colorado to support her teammates. Till finishes up his camp and Woodley enjoys some family time before departing for the event.

- Owen Roddy, who is part of Conor McGregor's coaching staff, isn't sure what the former UFC champion is thinking in regards to his future in the sport. McGregor returns next month to challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title at UFC 229.

"I don't know," Roddy said during an interview with Peter Carroll on Eurobash. "I don't think (he will retire). I don't look into the future to see what's happening. Conor's mentality hasn't changed at all, so I don't know."

As far as Roddy is concerned, he feels who is presented to McGregor after the Nurmagomedov fight will go a long ways in determining what he does. McGregor has not competed for the UFC since 2016 and had a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather last year.

"I always say, it depends on what fights are available, I think, for Conor. As I said, if there is another big super fight and Conor feels like he would enjoy it, then he'll do it. If the fans want it and stuff like that, I think Conor will take it," Roddy said. "You never know, who knows? We're just going to focus on the task at hand now. This is potentially the biggest fight ever. We'll go in and do that and then he'll probably be on to the next biggest fight ever."

- When it comes to Jon Jones, nothing gets past Daniel Cormier. The reigning UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion responded to comments made by "Bones" recently on social media, which ignited something of a back-and-forth between the two former foes.