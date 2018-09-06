Backstage News On Shawn Michaels Possibly Returning To The Ring This Year

Shawn Michaels is reportedly coming out of retirement for one more match, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest issue of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

As seen on RAW this past Monday night, Michaels shot an angle with The Undertaker where Taker taunted Michaels for staying retired, asking if it was out of respect or fear. Taker is scheduled to face Triple H at the WWE Super Show-Down event in Australia on October 6th.

According to The Observer, the internal plan is for Michaels to return to the ring at the next WWE event in Saudi Arabia on November 2nd. WWE had tried to get Michaels to work at the last event in Saudi Arabia, and Meltzer noted that these events are even bigger than WrestleMania financially.

It was noted that Michaels is not scheduled to work a singles match. Given the angle on RAW this past Monday, it would make sense for Michaels to team with Triple H against The Undertaker and a partner. Michaels confirmed on RAW this past Monday that he will be at WWE Super Show-Down in Australia next month for the final battle between Triple H and Taker, so it's likely that they will setup an angle there for Saudi Arabia.

In an interview with Inside The Ropes last month, Michaels discussed a possible in-ring return and suggested that it may be "more trouble than it's worth."

"Let's just say I did it and the match is phenomenal," Michaels said. "The reality is this hairline is still what it is -- like it's all hot and sweaty -- and even if the match is phenomenal and everything else, you're still gonna bust my chops because I've got no way not to expose to you that I'm 53. That's the thing -- and I don't mean it in a bad way -- but you want me to kip up and everything look as if it was 1996, '97. That's not gonna happen because father time waits for no man.

"There's a lot of stuff like what do you do and even does the young guy benefit when all is said and done. I don't know, it just seems like more trouble than it's worth."

Michaels hasn't wrestled since losing a retirement match to The Undertaker at WrestleMania XXVI in 2010.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Aaron Varble contributed to this article.