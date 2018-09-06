How Old Is Braun Strowman Today?, Bobby Lashley On Teaming With John Cena (Video), Meiko Satomura

- Above is video of Meiko Satomura talking to Sarah Schreiber after her win over Killer Kelly on night 1 of The Mae Young Classic. Sho Funaki translates for the Japanese legend. When asked how she deals with the pressure of being one of the most anticipated Superstars of the tournament, Satomura says she just focuses on winning and being at the top.

- Braun Strowman turns 35 years old today while former WWE Divas Champion Jillian Hall turns 38, former WWE & GFW star Low Ki turns 39, former WCW US Tag Team Champion The Barbarian turns 60 and WWE Hall of Famer Wendi Richter turns 57.

- Bobby Lashley hypes his WWE Super Show-Down match with John Cena against Elias and Kevin Owens in this new video. Lashley says he is back to dominate but Owens and Elias have no idea what's coming.