WWE 2K19 Roster Reveal Update, Lacey Lane On Winning Her WWE Debut (Video), WWE - Hyundai Campaign

- Above is video of Lacey Lane talking to Sarah Schreiber after her win over Vanessa Kraven on night 1 of The Mae Young Classic. Lane says winning her WWE debut means the world to her and Kraven was a challenge but getting through the first round just shows what she has to offer to the women's evolution, and she's proud of that.

- Part 2 of the WWE 2K19 roster reveal will take place later today and we will have full coverage once it's over. Lana and Rusev will host the reveal, joined by Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. SmackDown and 205 Live Superstars will be confirmed in part 2 of the reveal. WWE Games confirmed 75 playable Superstars with part 1 last week.

- WWE has announced a new partnership with Hyundai Hope on Wheels for National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Below is the full announcement with comments from Stephanie McMahon, and photos from a presentation at Monday's RAW in Detroit: