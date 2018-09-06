Sting Reveals Which Wrestling Legend Came Up With The Idea For His Colored Face Paint

WWE Hall of Famer Sting was interviewed on a recent episode of Apter Chat and spoke to Bill Apter about how the character has evolved over the years. Sting was asked about why he stayed as 'Crow' Sting and never went back to the blonde look, even though he wanted to.

"The Crow character by the time it came alive and hit the scene and evolved to what it turned into, it would've never made sense to go back to the blonde flat-top haircut," Sting said. "Even if I wanted to, there's not enough hair on my head to do that anymore. So I just couldn't pull it off. But let me tell you something, if I thought I could pull it off, I would've attempted it in these later years. Because so many people talked about it and they're so nostalgic about it. And WrestleMania 31 is a big example of that with DX and nWo and people just freaked out over that."

Speaking of the nostalgic blonde Sting look, Sting revealed that Dusty Rhodes came up with the idea to use colored face paint. Sting would wear darker face paint earlier in his career.

"They put Ric (Flair) with Ricky Morton, and Ricky gets hurt," said Sting. "So Dusty says, 'Stinger baby, I want to put some color on your face, color on your tights and color on your boots. And I want to put you with Ric.' So we did a little story line with JJ Dillion and the Four Horseman and Ric Flair in Raleigh, North Carolina for a TV taping. It was no real heat angle, we just kind of did our thing and it took off. So Dusty is the real reason why the color started to begin with."

