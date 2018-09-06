Sean Waltman Says It's "Inexcusable" That "All In" Main Event Was Cut Short Due To Time

Sean Waltman discussed All In on the latest edition of his podcast, which you can watch in the video above or download on iTunes or Android. They sent us these highlights:



The vibe at All In weekend in Chicago:

"It was historical and it's easy to say and know it's historical, but when we're in the moment it's hard to really understand just how big a deal that weekend was. It's gonna be looked back upon and people are going to be talking about that forever. I've never seen happier customers for anything in years... not just a wrestling show but anything. I've never seen more satisfied customers, I've never seen a congregation of happier people, happy to be around other people that love what they love and they don't have to feel foolish about it or whatever, everyone can be proud of being a wrestling fan. I am a huge wrestling fan still, from a wrestling person in the wrestling industry standpoint, it was huge. From a fan's perspective, it was heaven. Even on the last day you could just tell, you could see a little bit of sadness (with people thinking) 'Aw, it's almost over.' But it wasn't ruining it for them, they were still enjoying it. I'm pretty grateful to have been a part of that."

Kenny Omega vs. Pentagon Jr.:

"The people ate it up and it was great. The first half of the match or so was all great stuff, but it wasn't too outside the box. It was all pretty basic, incredible but basic stuff and then 60% of the way through they kicked it into overdrive doing some very innovative stuff and just killed it. It was the last half of the match that really drove it home for me. That made me go,'wow!'

Chris Jericho's surprise appearance:

"I didn't see that coming at all. You can tell something was going on. He's a pretty smart guy, he somehow manages to insert himself in all the important s--t going on."

Marty Scurll vs. Kazuchika Okada being the match of the night at All In:

"For me that was by far the best match on the show, however they bogarted time and I am little bummed that the Golden Elite versus (Rey) Mysterio, Bandido and Fenix didn't get the time they deserved. It was their show and they got screwed on the time. We have to stick to our time, it's inexcusable that it happened to those guys. It does take some points away from the match for me knowing that, but it was amazing and Marty Scurll is one of my favorites. They have amazing chemistry, told the best story and took their time on things. To me that was the match of the night."