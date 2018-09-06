WWE Yearbook 2018 Video Released, WWE Talents Set For Big PROGRESS Event, Rhea Ripley On Changing

- Above is the 2018 WWE Yearbook video, featuring the Cutest Couple, Most Popular and more.

- WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne will face Ilja Dragunov in a non-title match at the PROGRESS Wrestling event on September 30 from SSE Arena in Wembley, London, England. Tyler Bate has also been announced for the show, n a match against PROGRESS World Champion Walter. Trent Seven will face PROGRESS Atlas World Champion Doug Williams in a match that will see Williams retire if he loses.

As noted, the big PROGRESS show on September 30 will also feature Matt Riddle's final indie match against Mark Haskins and Toni Storm's return from her injury, in a Triple Threat with Jinny and Millie McKenzie.

- Below is video of Rhea Ripley talking to Sarah Schreiber after her win over MJ Jenkins on night 1 of The Mae Young Classic. Ripley says last year's loss to Dakota Kai brought shame to her country but now the new Rhea Ripley is here to stay.