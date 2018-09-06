Big Cass On Who He's Still In Contact With From WWE

As noted, Big Cass recently appeared on Booker T's Heated Conversations podcast and spoke about Adam Cole, if he watches any wrestling right now, and who he keeps in contact with in WWE. Here are some more highlights:

If he's unplugged from wrestling right now:

"One-hundred percent. I haven't watched SmackDown, Raw, PPV, I haven't watched anything wrestling since I got released. I've just been doing my thing, working out, and eating right. Binge watching my favorite television shows that I'm trying to catch up on. I have not watched a single second of wrestling since I got released. I don't even know who the champions are these days."

Who he still talks with from WWE and getting encouragement about today's indie scene:

"I talks to my buddies from WWE still, like Kevin Owens, or Daniel Bryan who has helped me in more ways than one. They just say the work outside WWE is incredible compared to what it was when they were just working independents."

See Also Big Cass On If He Would Team With Enzo Amore Again

Adam Cole:

"Adam Cole, he's a great dude. That guy— I don't say this about many people, that guy is a great human being, just an amazing human being."

You can check out the full interview by clicking here.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Heated Conversations with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.