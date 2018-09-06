Chris Jericho, John Cena, Shane McMahon And More Superstars Confirmed For WWE 2K19 Roster (Video)

Above is part 2 of the WWE 2K19 roster reveal. Hosts Lana and Rusev are joined by Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson for the reveal of SmackDown Superstars and 205 Live Superstars. The final part of the reveal will air next week.

WWE 2K19 hits stores worldwide on Tuesday, October 9 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

Unless there was an error with the reveal, Zack Ryder has been announced twice with different looks. Lana and Rusev were also announced twice but their links on the 2K website do not indicate that they were announced for both brands. We hope to have some clarification on the roster soon.

Below are the 60+ Superstars announced today along with the 75 Superstars announced last week:

* Andrade "Cien" Almas

* Mandy Rose

* John Cena

* Brie Bella

* Mustafa Ali

* AJ Styles

* Aiden English

* Akira Tozawa

* Alexander Wolfe

* Ariya Daivari

* Asuka

* Becky Lynch

* Big E

* Billie Kay

* Carmella

* Cedric Alexander

* Cesaro

* Charlotte Flair

* Chris Jericho

* Daniel Bryan

* Drew Gulak

* Epico Colon

* Eric Young

* Gran Metalik

* Harper

* Hideo Itami

* Jack Gallagher

* Jeff Hardy

* Jey Uso

* Jimmy Uso

* Kalisto

* Kane

* Karl Anderson

* Killian Dain

* Kofi Kingston

* Lana

* Lince Dorado

* Luke Gallows

* Maryse

* Naomi

* Nikki Bella

* Noam Dar

* Paige

* Peyton Royce

* Primo Colon

* R-Truth

* Randy Orton

* Rowan

* Rusev

* Samoa Joe

* Shane McMahon

* Sheamus

* Shelton Benjamin

* Shinsuke Nakamura

* Sin Cara

* Sonya Deville

* TJP

* Tamina Snuka

* The Miz

* Tony Nese

* Tye Dillinger

* Xavier Woods

* Zack Ryder (SmackDown)

Announced Last Week:

* Braun Strowman

* Kairi Sane

* Adam Cole

* Sasha Banks

* Pete Dunne

* Akam

* Aleister Black

* Alexa Bliss

* Alicia Fox

* Angelo Dawkins

* Apollo Crews

* Baron Corbin

* Bayley

* Bianca Belair

* Big Show

* Bo Dallas

* Bobby Fish

* Bobby Roode

* Bray Wyatt

* Brock Lesnar

* Chad Gable

* Curt Hawkins

* Curtis Axel

* Dana Brooke

* Dash Wilder

* Dean Ambrose

* Dolph Ziggler

* Drew McIntyre

* Elias

* Ember Moon

* Fandango

* Finn Balor

* Goldust

* Heath Slater

* Jason Jordan

* Jinder Mahal

* Johnny Gargano

* Konnor

* Kassius Ohno

* Kevin Owens

* Kyle O'Reilly

* Lana

* Lars Sullivan

* Liv Morgan

* Matt Hardy

* Mickie James

* Mojo Rawley

* Montez Ford

* Natalya

* Nia Jax

* Nick Miller

* No Way Jose

* Oney Lorcan

* Otis Dozovic

* Rezar

* Rhyno

* Roderick Strong

* Roman Reigns

* Ronda Rousey

* Ruby Riott

* Rusev

* Sami Zayn

* Sarah Logan

* Scott Dawson

* Seth Rollins

* Shane Thorne

* Shayna Baszler

* Titus O'Neil

* Triple H

* Tucker Knight

* Tyler Bate

* Tyler Breeze

* Velveteen Dream

* Viktor

* Zack Ryder (RAW)

