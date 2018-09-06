Jim Ross Was Talks CM Punk Not Being At "All In", Reveals How Much Fite TV And PWTs Made

On his latest podcast, Jim Ross gave his thoughts on All In and even some gave some insight on sales over the weekend. FiteTV broadcast the event and, according to Jim Ross, put up some very impressive numbers.

"They set record business," JR said. "The Fite app is saying that their PPV business is the biggest they've ever had and it will easily exceed one million dollars in sales. They just did phenomenal business. I talked to Mike Weber and Mike told me that Fite was the number one sports app over the weekend in the land. That means that this wrestling event orchestrated by Cody, The Young Bucks and certainly Conrad Thompson, drove more revenue than MLB TV, ESPN, Fubo TV, UFC and even the fantasy football draft. That's some app business baby."

Also, Pro Wrestling Tees did very well with the event. Jim Ross gave those sale numbers and also discussed fans being disappointed that CM Punk did not show up at All In.

"This kinda bothered me. CM Punk had a great signing that did phenomenal business for him and for Pro Wrestling Tees, Ryan Barkin, all those great people that work there. By the way, Pro Wrestling Tees sold about a half-a-million dollars worth of t-shirts over the weekend," Ross revealed. "Half-a-million dollars worth of t-shirts at this 'indie wrestling event'. That's pretty damn special isn't it?"

"Anyway, CM Punk has this successful signing. Punk did not show up at All In and I don't even think that is the right terminology. I said that he didn't show up like he was supposed to show up, and then didn't. And that's not true either. CM Punk was never advertised to be at All In. I was not disappointed watching the replay on Fite that he was not there, because I never expected him to be there."

"I didn't feel badly by deserting his fans by not going to All In. I just think we all need to move on, really. Let the guy be happy in whatever he wants to do. I enjoyed his work for a long time and if he wants to move on, let him move on."

