WWE Evolution PPV Ticket Sales Updates

WWE has sold 7,000 tickets for the first-ever all-women's Evolution pay-per-view as of this week, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Evolution will end up being close to sold out on the day of the event as the Nassau Coliseum is being set up for 10,900 seats. Of the 7,000 tickets sold, around 2,400 went to ticket brokers.

Evolution takes place on Sunday, October 28 from Long Island, NY. We noted before how the event did not sell out the first day and the weak on-sale was not a major success, as is the case with most pay-per-view events these days, especially in the New York market.

WWE has officially announced two matches for Evolution as of this writing - WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus vs. Alexa Bliss and WWE Hall of Famer Lita vs. Mickie James. It's believed that Michelle McCool will be coming out of retirement for the event as well. Rumored matches include Maryse vs. Brie Bella and Nikki Bella vs. RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. There will also be the finals of The Mae Young Classic plus a SmackDown Women's Title match, a WWE NXT Women's Title match and a NXT UK Women's Title match.