Former WWE Star Justin Credible Arrested Again

Former WWE and ECW star Justin Credible (PJ Polaco) has been arrested for the second time in the last 30 days. The news of Credible being back in jail was first reported by Pro Wrestling Sheet.

Connecticut state records show that Polaco was arrested in Waterbury, CT on Tuesday for Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct, Misdemeanor 3rd Degree Assault and Felony Criminal Violation of a Restraining Order. He is currently incarcerated at the New Haven Correctional Center in New Haven, CT. Credible's status is listed as "Unsentenced" but he does have a $50,000 bond. This is much higher than the $7,500 bond he received for the August 14 arrest.

Credible currently has a court date scheduled for Monday, October 1 in Waterbury. It looks like all of his recent domestic cases will be dealt with on that day. The following cases are on the docket for that court date: Tuesday's arrest; the March 3, 2017 arrest (Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct, Misdemeanor 2nd Degree Threatening); the December 1, 2017 arrest (Misdemeanor 2nd Degree Criminal Mischief, Misdemeanor 2nd Degree Breach of Peace, Felony Criminal Violation of a Protection Order); the August 14, 2018 arrest (Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct, Felony Violation of Protective Order).

Credible was very active on Twitter the day of his arrest, tweeting out several random wrestling-related posts. His last tweet came at around 7pm ET that evening. Someone made the following tweet from his account yesterday: