WWE Remembers Actor Burt Reynolds, Tegan Nox On Making 2018 Her Year (Video), WWE Stock Up

- Above is video of Tegan Nox talking to Cathy Kelley after her win over Zatara on night 1 of The Mae Young Classic. Nox said the win meant everything to her and called it surreal, especially with how her 2017 MYC experience ended. Nox said she's about to make 2018 the shiniest year yet, calling it the year of Tegan Nox.

- WWE stock was up 1.21% today, closing at $87.10 per share. Today's high was $87.43 and the low was $85.50.

- Legendary actor Burt Reynolds passed away at the age of 82 today. Reynolds appeared at WrestleMania 10 to serve as the ring announcer for the WWE Title match between WWE Hall of Famers Bret Hart and Yokozuna. WWE remembered Reynolds with the following:

Burt Reynolds passes away WWE is saddened to learn that Academy Award-nominated actor and Hollywood icon Burt Reynolds has passed away at the age of 82. The star of more than 50 feature films, including "The Longest Yard," "Smokey and the Bandit," "The Cannonball Run" and "Boogie Nights" (for which he received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor), Reynolds was a special celebrity guest at WrestleMania X, serving as ring announcer for the main event WWE Championship Match pitting Bret Hart against Yokozuna. WWE extends its condolences to Reynolds' family, friends and fans.