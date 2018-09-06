CM Punk Set For Comic Con Panel, Braun Strowman's Feats Of Strength (Video), The Rock's Show Renewed

- As noted, Braun Strowman is celebrating his 35th birthday today. WWE celebrated by posting this video looking at Braun's destructive feats of strength.

- Variety reports that HBO has renewed The Rock's "Ballers" show for a fifth season. The fourth season began on August 12. The former WWE Champion stars as former pro football player Spencer Strasmore and also serves as an executive producer.

- CM Punk has been announced for the New York Comic Con on Friday, October 5 at 2:45pm. Punk will participate in a panel discussion with horror director & writer Don Coscarelli to discuss Coscarelli's new book.