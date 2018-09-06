News On WWE Possibly Signing Fenix And Pentagon Jr.

The official Major League Wrestling Twitter account added to the speculation on Fenix and Pentagon Jr. possibly signing with WWE soon, as seen in the tweet below.

MLW wrote the following on the current MLW Tag Team Champions: "It's been an incredible 2018 for the #LuchaBros! And a monumental moment is on the horizon for @ReyFenixMx and @PENTAELZEROM as we hear what 2019 holds for them. MLW fans may be shocked to see what's nxt!"

The "nxt" mention could be a sign that the brothers are headed to WWE NXT. PWInsider adds that Fenix and Pentagon have been very elusive on taking dates for 2019.

We noted a few weeks back how WWE officials have made overtures to Fenix and Pentagon, who held the Impact World Heavyweight Title earlier this year. There was no word yet on what came of the feelers but it was also believed that both wrestlers still have three seasons left on their current Lucha Underground contracts.

See Also WWE Targeting Major League Wrestling?

WWE apparently has had interest in the brothers for some time. They first asked fans about their interest in Fenix and Pentagon during a July 2017 Fan Council survey.