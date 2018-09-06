Harper Returns To NXT For Title Shot (Video), Rare WWE Heat Match Released, Batista Signs With CAA

- Above is a new WWE Network Hidden Gems addition, featuring Victoria vs. Mae Young Classic competitor Mercedes Martinez in a rare Heat match from 2006.

- Deadline reports that former WWE Champion Batista has signed with the CAA (Creative Arts Agency) talent agency. Batista, who stars as Drax the Destroyer in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, recently wrapped action-comedy Stuber and will begin production on family action-comedy My Spy next month. Batista was previously represented by The Gersh Agency. He will continue to be managed by Meisner Entertainment Group and attorney Jay Rosenthal of Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp.

See Also Batista Discusses What It Would Take For Him To Return To WWE

- SmackDown Superstar Harper made a surprise appearance at tonight's WWE NXT live event in Buffalo, New York. The local star challenged NXT North American Champion Ricochet but lost. Below are a few shots from the match:

Luke Harper just showed up to go 1 on 1 with Ricochet! #NXTBuffalo pic.twitter.com/zOnD88h1Lc — Mike Straw (@MikeStrawMedia) September 7, 2018