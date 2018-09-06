Harper Returns To NXT For Title Shot (Video), Rare WWE Heat Match Released, Batista Signs With CAA

- Above is a new WWE Network Hidden Gems addition, featuring Victoria vs. Mae Young Classic competitor Mercedes Martinez in a rare Heat match from 2006.
- Deadline reports that former WWE Champion Batista has signed with the CAA (Creative Arts Agency) talent agency. Batista, who stars as Drax the Destroyer in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, recently wrapped action-comedy Stuber and will begin production on family action-comedy My Spy next month. Batista was previously represented by The Gersh Agency. He will continue to be managed by Meisner Entertainment Group and attorney Jay Rosenthal of Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp.
- SmackDown Superstar Harper made a surprise appearance at tonight's WWE NXT live event in Buffalo, New York. The local star challenged NXT North American Champion Ricochet but lost. Below are a few shots from the match:
At #NXTlive, anything can happen... @LukeHarperWWE #NXTBuffalo pic.twitter.com/8wpYqOd49S— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 7, 2018
Luke Harper just showed up to go 1 on 1 with Ricochet! #NXTBuffalo pic.twitter.com/zOnD88h1Lc— Mike Straw (@MikeStrawMedia) September 7, 2018
LUKE HARPER IS CHALLENGING RICOCHET FOR THE NXT NORTH AMERICAN CHAMPIONSHIP WHAT THE HELL IS HAPPENING!!! #NXTBuffalo pic.twitter.com/lb0zAfiRjg— ???????????????? Adam Goldberg ???????????????? (@AdamGoldberg8) September 7, 2018
@NewAgeInsiders Harper versus Ricochet. Sometimes this company has fun. #NXTBuffalo pic.twitter.com/k6L6Ay1yr1— Gimmick Gorilla (@GimmickGorilla) September 7, 2018
The finish. Harper versus Ricochet #NXTBuffalo pic.twitter.com/CCqSFr7LOk— Gimmick Gorilla (@GimmickGorilla) September 7, 2018