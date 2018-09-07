WWE NXT Live Event Results From Buffalo (9/6): NXT Title Triple Threat, Squash Match, War Raiders

Thanks to Pat Bailey for the following WWE NXT live event results from tonight's show in Buffalo, New York:

* Heavy Machinery defeated The Forgotten Sons

* Dakota Kai and Nikki Cross defeated Aliyah and Vanessa Borne

* Tyler Breeze defeated Marcel Barthel. Huge pop for the surprise appearance by Breeze

* Dominic Dijakovic quickly squashed Dan Matha. Matha cut a whiny heel promo before the match and out came Dijakovic to kick him for the easy win. Matha ranted again after the match and demanded a restart. Lars Sullivan came out and quickly destroyed him

* The War Raiders defeated NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong by disqualification. The DQ came when Strong hit the referee as O'Reilly was being pinned

* NXT North American Champion Ricochet retained over Harper. Harper got a huge local pop for the surprise appearance. Match of the night that ended with a handshake

* Shayna Baszler defeated Candice LeRae

* NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa retained over Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole in a Triple Threat. After the match, The Undisputed Era attacked Gargano until The War Raiders made the save. Hanson and Rowe destroyed Cole to end the action. Gargano ended the show with a babyface promo in the ring