Tyler Breeze Returns To WWE NXT (Video), WWE Stars React To MMC 2 (Video), Fandango Injury Note

- Above are reactions from the WWE Mixed Match Challenge participants announced for season two. Teams announced for the second season are Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss, Bobby Lashley and Sasha Banks, Finn Balor and Bayley, Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox, Kevin Owens and Natalya, The Miz and Asuka, Jimmy Uso and Naomi, Rusev and Lana, WWE Champion AJ Styles and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, R-Truth and Carmella.

As noted, MMC will return on Tuesday, September 18 on Facebook Watch. The second season will feature 14 episodes and will air at 10pm each week. A pre-show will air at 9:50pm. Each 30-minute episode will feature two matches and the finals will take place during the WWE TLC pay-per-view on December 16.

- Fandango has been in Birmingham, Alabama this week to meet with doctors, according to PWInsider. The RAW Superstar is likely in town for a post-surgery follow-up with doctors. He suffered a torn left labrum back in early July and was expected to be out of action for 6 months.

- As noted, SmackDown Superstar Harper returned to WWE NXT at last night's live event in Buffalo, NY, losing to NXT North American Champion Ricochet. RAW Superstar Tyler Breeze also worked the show. He defeated Marcel Barthel in singles action. Below are a few shots of Breeze making his NXT return: