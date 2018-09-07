Darren Till Promises To Make Weight For UFC 228, Former UFC Champion Booked, UFC 228 Embedded

- In the latest episode of UFC 228 Embedded, we catch up with reigning flyweight champion Nicco Montano ahead of her first title defense as she prepares to carry on a family tradition. Later, Montano's opponent Saturday night, Valentina Shevchenko, hits up the media circus before sneaking off for some training.

Tyron Woodley, who will put his welterweight title on the line in the main event from Dallas vs. Darren Till, heads from his home to the airport - just as Till is doing the same. Tatiana Suarez, Brandon Davis and others are also featured in the video above.

- The UFC caught some flack for giving Darren Till the title shot at UFC 228 vs. Tyron Woodley after the unbeaten fighter missed weight for his showdown with Stephen Thompson. Till, who admits he'll eventually need to move up to middleweight, promises that there will be no issues come weigh-ins on Friday.

"I just haven't given it any though, yeah?" he told MMA Fighting earlier this week. "In this life, we can't manipulate what's going to happen. At the end of the day what's going to be is going to be. I've come to Dallas to fight Tyron Woodley. If anything changes and I have to fight (Kamaru) Usman, I'll fight Usman, but I've come to fight Tyron. There's no way this fight's not going to happen because of me. I'm ready."

Usman is in Dallas as a potential replacement, though Woodley has already claimed he will not face anyone for his title on short notice. Till added that despite fielding several questions about his weight, he just wants to "fight."

"To me, a fight's a fight," he added. "Whether it be iin the gym or on the biggest stage in the world. It is what it is, let's do it."

- Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos will square off with Tai Tuivasa in December when the UFC heads to Adelaide, Australia for UFC Fight Night 142.

Dos Santos has alternated wins and loses over his last nine, scoring a decision vs. Blagoy Ivanov earlier this year to improve to 19-5 overall. Tuivasa is unbeaten at 8-0 with a June decision vs. Andrei Arlovski to his resume.

UFC Fight Night 142 goes down from the Adelaide Entertainment Centre. Other bouts for the card include Wilson Reis vs. Ben Nguyen and Askhan Mokhtarian vs. Kai Kara-France.