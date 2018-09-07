"All In" Does Big Numbers, Matt Jackson Calls Wrestler "Next Breakout Star," Latest NWA Video

- Above is the latest NWA Wrestling video featured a bunch of clips from "All In" featuring mostly footage of Cody Rhodes winning the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against Nick Aldis.

- Some more numbers are rolling out from last weekend's "All In" in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The event's live gate was $458,525 with every merchandise item selling out. Starrcast ended up selling 11,000 tickets, but people bought multiple tickets to different events, so that doesn't means 11,000 people attended the event. Also, FITE TV grossed more than $1 million between the "All In" iPPV and Starrcast iPPV, which is estimated to be in excess of 20,000 iPPV orders. As noted, "All In: Zero Hero" drew 196k viewers on WGN America.

- In a post on Instagram, Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks commented on each participant in the 6-man tag match (Bandido, Fenix, Rey Mysterio vs. The Young Bucks and Kota Ibushi) that closed out "All In." In regards to Bandido, Jackson said after searching him on YouTube and watching one minute of clips, he signed Bandido to the show. Jackson called Bandido the "next breakout star" in wrestling.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

