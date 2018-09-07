Mark Henry Explains Why Fans Are Relating To Charlotte Flair And Becky Lynch's Feud

Charlotte and Becky Lynch are set to battle for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at Hell in a Cell on September 16th. Mary Henry was on Busted Open Radio on SiriusXM and shared his thoughts on why the feud has been successful and why fans are relating to it.

"Charlotte is in rarefied air," Henry said. "She was born to be great. She came from greatness. It's expected," Henry said. "My kids are jaded, spoiled, entitled as hell. They have every opportunity that a kid like me grew up that had no opportunity. Charlotte is the success story. Becky is the commonplace. She's the person that has the struggle. That came from nothing. That worked her ass off just to get looked at. And that's what our fan base is mostly. Our fan base is people that are busting their ass every day.

"The reason that this is an angle that we love so much is that we all identify with it."

In addition to squaring off at Hell in a Cell for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship, Charlotte and Becky and are also scheduled for a match at the WWE Super Show-Down in Australia on October 6th.

You can listen to Henry's comments below: