Title Match Added To ROH Death Before Dishonor (Spoiler), Wrestle Kingdom Tickets, Brandi Rhodes

- Above, Brandi Rhodes cooked white wine risotto in the latest edition of a "Shot of Brandi."

- Just a note: This news does contain TV spoilers. ROH announced Women of Honor Champion Sumie Sakai will take on Tenille Dashwood at the Death Before Dishonor PPV on September 28 in Las Vegas. Below is the announced card for the PPV so far.

* Sumie Sakai (c) vs. Tenille Dashwood (ROH Women of Honor Championship)

* The Briscoes (c) vs. Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

* Punishment Martinez (c) vs. Chris Sabin (ROH World TV Championship)

* Cody, Adam Page, The Young Bucks, and Marty Scurll vs. Kazuchika Okada, Chuckie T, Beretta, Tomohiro Ishii, and Rocky Romero

* Jushin "Thunder" Liger vs. Kenny King

- NJPW announced Wrestle Kingdom 13 tickets will go on sale to the general public on October 25 and have a couple pre-sales before that. Ticket prices range from 4,500yen ($40) to 50,000yen ($450). Ticket bundles for international fans should be announced in the near future.