WWE NXT Live Event Results From Crystal River (9/6): 2 Of 3 Falls Main Event, Kona Reeves, Keith Lee

Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Thursday's show in Crystal River, Florida:

* Brennan Williams defeated Mahabali Shera

* MJ Jenkins and Jessie Elaban defeated Reina Gonzalez and Kavita Devi

* Luke Menzies defeated Manny Faberino (Mansoor Al-Shehail)

* Keith Lee defeated Humberto Carrillo (Ultimo Ninja)

* Rinku Singh defeated Kona Reeves via count out. Reeves attacked Singh after the match

* Lacey Evans defeated Lacey Lane

* Fabian Aichner defeated Raul Mendoza in a 2 of 3 Falls match, 2-1. The match went around 25 minutes and had a 45-minute time limit. This match was made after they wrestled to a 15-minute draw at the last show in Crystal River