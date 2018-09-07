Velveteen Dream Taunts EVOLVE Opponents, Movie On The Rock's Father, WWE Looks At Afa's School

- WWE posted this video looking at WWE Hall of Famer Afa the Wild Samoan's Wild Samoan Training Center in Mineola, FL, and how many stars trained there such as Batista and Billy Kidman.

- The following was sent to us on a new movie being produced about WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, The Rock's father:

JG Brothers set to develop biopic on wrestling superstar Rocky Johnson 'Ring King' will tell story of Canadian professional wrestler and father to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson TORONTO (September 6, 2018) – Emerging filmmakers, the JG brothers (Jonathan and Justin Gajewski) (Suicide Squad, Room, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World) have optioned the life rights and are developing Ring King, an upcoming Rocky Johnson biopic. The twin brothers are attached to produce and write the biographical feature film about Rocky Johnson, a well known retired professional wrestler. The WWE Hall of Fame inductee and father to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson holds many titles in the wrestling world, and was a part of the first black tag team to win the World Tag Team Championship in the World Wrestling Federation (WWF). Spanning from the '50s to late '90s, Ring King will follow the life of Rocky Johnson, who was born and raised in Nova Scotia, Canada. While the professional wrestler was king in the ring, he was also a black Canadian in America trying to make a life for himself during the civil rights movement. Johnson finished his career at the top after wrestling in a time of extreme racial prejudice, overcoming heavy obstacles and opposition, and surviving the demanding world of professional wrestling at that time. The Toronto-based JG Brothers are well known for their work in the film industry, and started their journey at a young age working on film sets with their father. Film credits of Jonathan and Justin Gajewski include Suicide Squad (Assistant Director), Room (Assistant Director), Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (Assistant Director) and more. "Rocky really lived the American Dream," say Jonathan and Justin Gajewski (The JG Brothers), producers. "With humble beginnings in a small town in Nova Scotia, Rocky grew up being fatherless and black during one of the most heavily oppressed times for people of colour. Rocky experienced all the hatred one can imagine, but still ended up dominating the world stage thanks to his hard work, determination and values. In today's racially charged times, we can all learn something vital from his story. While not a perfect man, Rocky truly is an unsung hero and we can't wait to bring his story to the world." Ring King is currently in development.

- Below are promos from Austin Theory and WWE NXT Superstar The Velveteen Dream to promote tonight's match between the two at EVOLVE 112 in Joppa, Maryland. Dream will also work EVOLVE 113 on Saturday night, facing Darby Allin.

NXT Superstar @VelveteenWWE has some interesting words for @austintheory1 before his homecoming to the @MCWWrestling Arena in Joppa, MD. Be there live this Friday for the #VelveteenDreamExperience!#EVOLVE112 | 9/7 | 8 PM ESThttps://t.co/pGZAdv1QCq pic.twitter.com/FljPKBUa0E — EVOLVE Wrestling (@WWNEVOLVE) September 5, 2018

Dream also made these tweets to taunt his EVOLVE opponents:

Here's A Theory:

Under all ur muscle is a naive child chasing a DREAM.



Message 2 The Kid,

Sometimes DREAM's

take on a life of their own!



P.S. ~ ?? KNOW & U Will 2



EVOLVE | Joppa, MD | SEPT. 7 pic.twitter.com/NeDzdR1uAh — INDY DREAM (@VelveteenWWE) September 2, 2018

We All Need Something

2 Worship @DarbyAllin & @WWNEVOLVE



Let Me Be UR Savior ?? pic.twitter.com/paN6HNKKz5 — INDY DREAM (@VelveteenWWE) September 2, 2018

?John Failure



2Morrow & Saturday



The DREAM Defends

The CROWN ????



Challenge 1:

Joppa, MD (9/7)

?? Austin Theory????



Challenge 2:

La Boom, NY (9/8)

??Darby Allin??



Will The Town Fools OverThrow The Monarch?



Find Out This Weekend @WWNEVOLVE — INDY DREAM (@VelveteenWWE) September 6, 2018