UFC 228 Weigh-In Results: One Title Fight All Set, Other Scrapped From Card

UFC female flyweight champion Nicco Montano was unable to make it on the scale Friday, causing her title fight at UFC 228 with Valentina Shevchenko to be pulled from the card. Montano was rushed to a local Dallas-area hospital just before the early weigh-ins were scheduled to begin.

The UFC released a statement on the matter, citing health concerns for Montano as the reason for the fight being called off.

"As a precautionary measure, UFC flyweight Nicco Montaño was transported to a medical facility Friday morning due to health concerns," the statement read. "The scheduled flyweight championship bout between Montaño and Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 228 has been cancelled."

The main event for the card is official, as welterweight champion Tyron Woodley hit 170 pounds after a failed first attempt, and challenger Darren Till came in at 169. Till was the one that caused worry from fight fans after missing weight earlier this year for his bout with Stephen Thompson.

Below are complete weigh-in results. The official card for Saturday is expected to be shuffled with the loss of Montano vs. Shevchenko.

MAIN CARD (PPV/10 p.m. ET)

Tyron Woodley (170 lbs.) vs. Darren Till (169) for Woodley's UFC welterweight title

Zabit Magomedsharipov (146) vs. Brandon Davis (146)

Jessica Andrade (116) vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz (115)

Abdul Razak Alhassan (170.5) vs. Niko Price (170.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FX/8 p.m. ET)

Carla Esparza (115.5) vs. Tatiana Suarez (115)

Aljamain Sterling (135.5) vs. Cody Stamann (135.5)

Jimmie Rivera (136) vs. John Dodson (135.5)

Charles Byrd (185) vs. Darren Stewart (185.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6 p.m. ET)

Diego Sanchez (171) vs. Craig White (171)

Jim Miller (155) vs. Alex White (155)

Irene Aldana (135) vs. Lucie Pudilova (134)

Jarred Brooks (125.5) vs. Roberto Sanchez (126)

Geoff Neal (170.5) vs. Frank Camacho (171)



