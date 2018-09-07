David Arquette At WWE HQ (Photo), WWE NXT Champion Returns To The Ring, Naomi & Jimmy Uso MMC Video

- Above is new video of Naomi and Jimmy Uso hyping season two of WWE's Mixed Match Challenge. Naomi wants to give her husband a makeover and have him glow for the competition.

- WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kyle O'Reilly returned to the ring at last night's live event in Buffalo, NY. He teamed with Roderick Strong to retain over The War Raiders by disqualification. There has been some speculation on O'Reilly being injured as he had been out of the ring since "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" during WWE SummerSlam weekend.

- Former WCW World Heavyweight Champion David Arquette was visiting WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT on Thursday, as seen in the photo below.

Arquette wrote on Instagram, "So close but yet so far away. @wwe @wwenetwork @tripleh @stephaniemcmahon"

He also wrote on Twitter, "Can't stop a dream @WWE @WWENXT @WWENetwork @TripleH"

On a related note, Arquette has been announced for the Northeast Wrestling event on Friday, September 14 in Fishkill, NY. He will team with "Hurricane" Shane Helms to face King Brian and Anthony Batile.