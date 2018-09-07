Paige On Scouting Talents For SmackDown (Video), WWE Announces Partnership With WizKids, Molly Holly

- Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week, featuring SmackDown General Manager Paige plugging The Mae Young Classic. Paige says she's watching the tournament because she's scouting talents for the blue brand.
- Former WWE Women's Champion Molly Holly turns 41 years old today while former WWE - ECW talent Colin Delaney turns 32 and wrestling veteran George South turns 56.
- WWE sent us the following today:
WizKids Announces New Licensing Partnership with WWE®
WWE Superstars to be Featured in Upcoming Line
August 7, 2018 – Hillside, NJ – WizKids, the leader in high-quality pre-painted miniatures and established board games, today announced a new multi-year licensing partnership with WWE, with plans to bring the organization's iconic Superstars to the tabletop with successful gaming platforms HeroClix and Dice Masters as well as branded board games.
HeroClix is the #1 selling collectible miniatures game in the world where players will now be able to form their dream team of WWE Superstars to engage their opponents in tabletop combat.
"We're pleased to introduce this new genre to the WizKids portfolio," said Justin Ziran, president of WizKids. "We're especially thrilled to bring fan favorite Superstars from the WWE family to the beloved HeroClix and Dice Masters platforms."
Dice Masters is an award-winning and critically acclaimed dice game. For the first-time ever, players will be able to build a team of their favorite WWE Superstars to roll combos and knock out the opposition.
The partnership will bring the likeness of popular WWE Superstars, including John Cena®, The Rock®, Charlotte Flair®, Roman Reigns® and The Undertaker®, in addition to WWE Hall of Famers such as "Stone Cold" Steve Austin® and Trish Stratus™ to several gaming platforms, including Dice Masters, HeroClix and Boxed Strategy Games.
Product will be available in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australia and Europe. The first release is slated to hit shelves in 2019.
To learn more about HeroClix, including how to play, visit: www.HeroClix.com.
To learn more about Dice Masters, including how to play, visit: www.DiceMasters.com.
For more information on WizKids, visit: www.WizKids.com.