Bound For Glory Main Event Set, Impact Top 5, Moose's Message To Neville, Konnan's In-Ring Return

- Above are the top 5 moments from last night's episode of Impact Wrestling, topped by Austin Aries, Killer Cross and Moose attacking Johnny Impact, wrapping a chair around his neck and throwing him into the ring post.

- It was announced on last night's episode that Konnan will return to the ring to join LAX as the battle The OGz and King in a six-man tag team match at Bound For Glory on October 14th at the Melrose Ballroom in New York. The main event for the pay-per-view was also set, as Impact World Champion Austin Aries will defend his title against Johnny Impact.

- A fan tweeted Austin Aries stating that Neville, who is now a free agent, would be coming after him. Aries' new ally, Moose, stepped in and sent this message to the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion: