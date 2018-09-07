WWE Couple On MTV Show This Weekend, WWE NXT Stars Argue In Public (Video), Stolen John Cena Moves

- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "List This!" series with Vic Joseph looking at 6 Superstars who stole John Cena's moves and used them against him - Rey Mysterio using the STF, WWE Champion AJ Styles using the Attitude Adjustment, Kevin Owens using the AA, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins using the AA, Dean Ambrose using the STF and Randy Orton using the AA.

- WWE has announced that Jimmy Uso and Naomi will be appearing on MTV's "Ridiculousness" this Sunday night at 9:30pm. Below is the announcement:

Jimmy Uso and Naomi to appear on MTV's "Ridiculousness" Jimmy Uso and Naomi will appear on MTV's hit show "Ridiculousness," this Sunday night at 9:30/8:30 C. Hosted by Rob Drydek, Sterling "Steelo" Brim and Chanel West Coast, the show features celebrity guests as they watch and react to absurd viral videos from the internet. Don't miss Jimmy Uso and Naomi, this Sundayat 9:30/8:30 C on "Ridiculousness" on MTV.

See Also Naomi Reveals Her Dream Match For WWE Evolution

- Below is video of a public altercation between Aliyah & Lacey Evans and Dakota Kai & Deonna Purrazzo while this week's WWE NXT episode was on the air: