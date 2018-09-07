Big WWE Milestone For AJ Styles, WWE On Mick Foley's RAW Return This Monday, Sheamus Trains (Video)

- Sheamus trains with kickboxing champion Khalid Konga in this new video from his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel. The video was recently filmed at Santino Marella's Battle Arts Academy in Canada.

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley will return to RAW on Monday's show in New Orleans. WWE announced the following on the appearance:

Mick Foley relives Hell in a Cell history As Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman take their rivalry inside Hell in a Cell for the first time ever, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley — who infamously soared off the top of the diabolical structure two decades ago — returns to Raw to commemorate the 20th anniversary of that grueling and iconic Hell in a Cell Match against The Undertaker at King of the Ring 1998. What advice will Mrs. Foley's Baby Boy impart to the Superstars preparing to do battle inside the cell's terrifying confines, and how will he celebrate one of the most brutal matches in the history of sports-entertainment? Don't miss any of the action on Monday Night Raw, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!

See Also Mick Foley On What Vince McMahon Told Him After WWE Hell In A Cell Match In 1998

- WWE Champion AJ Styles passed the 300-day mark as champion earlier this week. He is now the longest-running champion on WWE's main roster and the second-longest overall, next to WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, who has just passed the 475-day mark. Styles won the title in November 2017 by defeating Jinder Mahal on SmackDown.

WWE posted the following graphic to welcome AJ to the 300 Days Club, joining WWE Hall of Famers and Legends such as Hulk Hogan, Pedro Morales, Bob Backlund, Bruno Sammartino, John Cena, CM Punk, Randy Savage and Kevin Nash.