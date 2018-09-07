Cody Rhodes Announces New Project, NJPW Road To Destruction Results, Katsuyori Shibata Documentary

- Above is a documentary on NJPW Star Katsuyori Shibata's time as the head coach of the NJPW dojo in California.

- Earlier today, NJPW held its first event since last month's G1 Climax Finals (won by Hiroshi Tanahashi). NJPW Road to Destruction had The Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi) defeat Tomohiro Ishii and Will Opsreay in the main event. Below are the full results:

* Chase Owens and Yujiro Takahashi defeated Shota Umino and Ren Narita

* Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Bad Luck Fale and Taiji Ishimori defeated Juice Robinson, David Finlay, Michael Elgin and Ayato Yoshida

* Beretta defeated Toa Henare

* Hirooki Goto and Gedo defeated Taichi and Taka Michinoku

* Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, SANADA and BUSHI defeated Minoru Suzuki, Takashi Iizuka, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado

* Kazuchika Okada, Toru Yano and YOSHI-HASHI defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomoaki Honma and Togi Makabe

* The Golden Lovers defeated Tomohiro Ishii and Will Ospreay

- Earlier today, Cody Rhodes announced he will be writing his first children's book in the Elite Team Series. The book will be out in spring of 2019. In June, The Young Bucks released their first children's book.