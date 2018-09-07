Drake Maverick On The AOP (Video), Carmella & R-Truth's Tag Team, AJ Styles & Charlotte, WWE Stock

- Above is new video of WWE Champion AJ Styles and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair hyping the second season of WWE's Mixed Match Challenge. Carmella and R-Truth also appear in the video, revealing their tag team name - True Money.

- WWE stock was down 0.092% today, closing at $87.02 per share. Today's high was $89.21 and the low was $86.58.

- Below is new video of WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick talking about managing The Authors of Pain on RAW. Drake talks about how he's turned 205 Live into the most exciting hour of action on TV but he's also working as the manager to The Authors of Pain after recognizing their potential. Drake says he is unleashing Akam and Rezar onto every tag team on RAW.