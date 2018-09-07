Seth Rollins WWE Status Update, Bret Hart On Recently Seeing Burt Reynolds (Photo), Baron Corbin

- Above is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at how Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin jokingly tweeted about potentially trading Rusev to RAW for a washing machine.

- WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins has been confirmed for weekend WWE live events in Alabama and Texas. There had been some speculation on Rollins being pulled from the ring due to a potential arm injury suffered on Monday's RAW when he was thrown into the side of the police van. It looks like the injury wasn't that bad as he is still scheduled for this weekend.

- As noted, actor Burt Reynolds passed away at the age of 82 on Thursday. WWE remembered Reynolds as he appeared as the guest ring announcer for the WrestleMania 10 match between WWE Hall of Famers Bret Hart and Yokozuna. Hart took to Twitter and wrote the following on Reynolds and their recent meeting: