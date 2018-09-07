Jim Ross Doesn't Think Cody And The Young Bucks Will Be At G1 Supercard In MSG

Fresh off the highly successful All In event, Cody and the Young Bucks are on cloud nine and in high demand. A natural next step for them is to appear at the G1 Supercard event for ROH in April 2019. The event will take place at Madison Square Garden, which has been WWE's home territory for decades, but Jim Ross says don't be so quick to include them on that card.

"No, I don't think so," Ross told Bubba Ray when asked if he thought Cody and The Bucks would be at G1. "I don't have anything concrete to base that on other than my gut instinct. My gut instinct is no. There's too many big, big dollars that are possible to obtain. Cody has to start a family, probably will some day. Money is big in this delicate business.

"Bubba, you're a [expletive] tank. You don't get hurt, but everybody ain't like you. Some of these guys can't even tie their shoes nowadays and they need to save their money. So I'm hoping these kids will learn from some of their peers and predecessors. Hey I can have my run and sell a bunch of T-shirts, but the bottom line is I gotta have a bunch of money in the bank."

With Cody's stock at an all-time high, he would seemingly be very appealing to the WWE for a possible return. But Bubba Ray asked that if he did return to WWE, would Vince McMahon treat him any differently than he did the previous 10 years?

"I don't have any answer for that," Ross admitted. "That's a very good question, but I'm saying there may be other players in the game that we are not aware of at the moment that may end up making it a very interesting picture in 2019."

The ball is in Cody's court as to what his next move will be. Ross speculated that his options go beyond WWE, ROH or any other major promotion.

"Could happen," Ross responded when asked if Cody and The Bucks could start their own "game." "But you still gotta have two things: talent and television to make it work, and a lot of work and lot of capital. But I think there's room in the marketplace for a television show on a major network, not an ABC type, but a cable network. If you do it right and you go back to the basic principles of wrestling with young talents. You got a chance."

