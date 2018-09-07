Mark Henry Predicts Triple H Vs. The Undertaker, Gene Okerlund - SummerSlam DVD Promo, Fans On HIAC

- Above is new video of WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry discussing the "final battle" between Triple H and The Undertaker at the October 6 WWE Super Show-Down event in Australia. The World's Strongest Man predicts The Dead Man to get the win.

"Triple H, we've battled many times. The Game, the man with the sledgehammer. It didn't fare so well for me," Henry said. "And The Undertaker. The Phenom, The Dead Man. WrestleMania 22, didn't fare so well for me. But one more time, the last time we get to see these two titans battle and clash. If I had to pick one, I would have to say, Rest... In... Peace."

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which match they're most looking forward to at the Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. As of this writing, 38% voted for the HIAC match between Braun Strowman and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns while 18% voted for Samoa Joe vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles, 17% for Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, 15% for the HIAC match between Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy, 7% for Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse, and 5% for Alexa Bliss vs. RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

- WWE Hall of Famer "Mean" Gene Oklerlund, Charly Caruso and Jonathan Coachman are the hosts for the new 30 Years of WWE SummerSlam DVD. The set is available now and can be purchased at a sale price via this Amazon link. Okerlund appears in this new promo for the set: