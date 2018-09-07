"All In" Star Tweets At CM Punk About Not Being Involved With The Show

During "All In" weekend, CM Punk had a meet and greet at One Hour Tees in Chicago, which drew a massive line of fans to visit with the former WWE Superstar. At the time, there was of course speculation that he may be involved in "All In" but nothing materialized by the end of Saturday night.

Last month, in an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. President, Raj Giri, Cody Rhodes said Matt Jackson did make an offer to Punk, although he decided to pass.

"Matt [Jackson] actually made a full offer or full pitch for his services and I think Punk is focused on the Mixed Martial Arts element of his career," Rhodes said. "One of the reasons we didn't first come out and say, 'Here's who we want you to wrestle,' because I think we just wanted him to be a part of the event for a lot of fans, he's captured their imagination even with the amount of time he's been gone. He has a mythical presence to them. I thought it would be good for him to connect with them, but that's me, you know?"

Earlier today, Scorpio Sky tweeted at Punk wondering where he was for "All In." Scorpio wrote, "You may hate [wrestling] now because of your former employer, but this is a different world. Where you at?" Sky teamed up with Frankie Kazarian against The Briscoes on the "All In: Zero Hour" pre-show that aired exclusively on WGN America.

Hey @CMPunk you missed a show that would have completely reinstated your love of pro wrestling over the weekend. You may hate it now because of your former employer but this is a different world. Where you at? #ALLIN2 — Scorpio Sky (@ScorpioSky) September 7, 2018

Punk was released by WWE in June of 2014 and moved on to an MMA career where he's currently 0-2. He's also taken up some acting roles in horror films and is the U.S. Co-Host for Netflix's Ultimate Beastmaster Season 3.

Back in June while hyping his UFC 225 fight against Mike Jackson in Chicago, Punk spoke about being done with wrestling.

"I'm done, I'm done, I'm done with professional wrestling," Punk said. "A lot of people like to be mad at me about that and make fun of me because I lost my first fight, and it's like... that's fine, you're entitled to your opinion but you do not own me and I am entitled to do what I want to do, and that's what I'm doing. Wrestling is in the rear view mirror. I've been trying for 5 years to put wrestling in the rear view mirror and some people just won't, they won't let it go. They want to live my life for me. I kind of don't understand that. It doesn't matter what I say, I've said no and no, no, no, so many times that people just always kind of are like, 'Oh, so there's a chance?'"