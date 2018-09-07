Nikki Bella Says She Was Once Called The "Fat Twin", Baron Corbin Gets A Funny Gift, Madison Rayne

- Above, Madison Rayne (Ashley Rayne) played Sonic the Hedgehog 2 with Xavier Woods in celebration of the Mae Young Classic kicking off.

- Nikki Bella spoke briefly with Yahoo! Finance to talk about her clothing line (Birdie Bee) and wine label (Belle Radici). During the conversation she mentioned how she was always compared to her twin sister, Brie Bella, noting that she was call the "fat twin" when they first got on TV.

"I've been compared my whole life. I've been the bigger twin," Nikki said. "When I got on TV 10 years ago, immediately everyone called me 'the fat twin.' I had always looked at myself as someone who was just healthy and I loved who I was, but there was a period of time when it really got to me."

- A few months back, Finn Balor cracked a joke about Acting General Manager Baron Corbin stealing his vest from TGI Friday's. Apparently, this got back to the restaurant chain who "fired" Corbin and sent him his severance package in the form of a gift card.

Thanks to @FinnBalor telling on me @TGIFridays fired me for "borrowing" a vest. It's a bummer but on the bright side I got my severance package in the mail yesterday. I'm getting boneless wings now who's going with me? pic.twitter.com/vvKP2u4mzM — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) September 7, 2018