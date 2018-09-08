WWE NXT Live Event Results From Daytona (9/7): Main Event Goes To Overtime, Horsewomen Attack, More

Thanks to Tara's Friend Henry for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in Daytona Beach, Florida:

* Babatunde Aiyegbusi defeated Luke Menzies

* Fabian Aichner defeated Humberto Carrillo

* Taynara Conti defeated Reina Gonzalez

* Brennan Williams defeated Rocky Han

* Tony Nese defeated Kona Reeves

* Io Shirai defeated Bianca Belair. After the match, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir attacked Shirai. Kacy Catanzaro made the save and stopped them from injuring Shirai's leg with a steel chair

* Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defeated The Street Profits to earn a future NXT Tag Team Title shot. The match originally ended in a time limit draw but the match was re-started for the overtime win